Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 96.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 137,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compugen were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGEN. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Compugen by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after acquiring an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Compugen in the 4th quarter worth $1,510,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,415,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,752,000 after buying an additional 73,917 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Compugen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 122,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 46,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

CGEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ CGEN opened at $6.88 on Thursday. Compugen Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $470.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 2.32.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

