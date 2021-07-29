Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $147.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.61.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,715,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $767,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

