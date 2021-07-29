Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Issues Earnings Results

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.05), Yahoo Finance reports. Citizens Financial Services had a net margin of 29.73% and a return on equity of 13.35%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.10 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $1.8786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. Citizens Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

