CK Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.87 and last traded at $29.92. 1,370 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average session volume of 689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.65.

CK Infrastructure Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKISY)

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, and operates infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

