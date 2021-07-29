Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -86.11 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 32,239 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $258,879.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A. Total sold 200,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $1,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,324,439 shares of company stock worth $32,572,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clean Energy Fuels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

