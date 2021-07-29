Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Up 10.5%

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.64. 18,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,515,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $370.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

