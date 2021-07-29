ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Short Interest Up 1,173.3% in July

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 1,173.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 389,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 90,955 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth about $309,000.

Shares of EMO stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,720. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

