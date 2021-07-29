ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) Short Interest Up 228.6% in July

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a growth of 228.6% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund during the first quarter worth $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 38.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $74,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.29. 344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,180. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $32.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.