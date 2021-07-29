Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $5.12 on Thursday. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

