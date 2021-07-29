Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.52

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.52 and last traded at $25.21, with a volume of 801400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.06.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 2.32.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 52.52% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s quarterly revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $367,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 91,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,161.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,273.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18,470.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $43,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter worth $50,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.