CLSA Upgrades The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to “Outperform”

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. The a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.15.
About The a2 Milk
