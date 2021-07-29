CLSA Upgrades The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) to “Outperform”

The a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) was upgraded by research analysts at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ACOPF stock opened at $4.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.67. The a2 Milk has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

About The a2 Milk

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, sells A2 protein type branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand. The company was formerly known as A2 Corporation Limited and changed its name to The a2 Milk Company Limited in April 2014.

