CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 3,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

