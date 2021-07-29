CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.850-$2.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.19. 3,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.02. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.
About CMS Energy
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
