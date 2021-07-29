Coe Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,500 Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Vuzix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Vuzix by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 33.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Shares of Vuzix stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 47,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,112. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The stock has a market cap of $958.71 million, a PE ratio of -31.91 and a beta of 2.45.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. Vuzix’s revenue was up 160.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

