Coe Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,411 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,670,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,258,000 after purchasing an additional 184,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC remained flat at $$19.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. Research analysts anticipate that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 117.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.54.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

