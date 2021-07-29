Coe Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.61. The stock had a trading volume of 163,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,900,629. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.