Coe Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Coe Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSLC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,422,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,608,000 after purchasing an additional 102,535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,249,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,061,000 after buying an additional 433,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,538,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,198,000 after buying an additional 38,941 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,434,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,747,000 after buying an additional 131,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,670,000 after buying an additional 239,876 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,682. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.47. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $64.88 and a 12 month high of $88.81.

