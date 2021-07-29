Coe Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $85,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 181.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CXW shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 3,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,325. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.76 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 1.30.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

