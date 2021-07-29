Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.80. Coffee shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 128,754 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.88%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 8.60% of Coffee worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 27.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coffee Company Profile (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc is wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the U.S. Its products are divided into three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The Wholesale Green Coffee consists of unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to large and small roasters and coffee shop operators.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.