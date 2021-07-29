Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.62 Million

Brokerages forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce $147.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.70 million to $148.60 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $140.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $593.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.49 million to $598.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $628.64 million, with estimates ranging from $614.78 million to $643.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $76.31. 164,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,222. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.45 and a beta of 0.14. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $373,300.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,858.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,012 shares of company stock worth $1,520,539. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after buying an additional 17,224 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $871,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

