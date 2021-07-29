Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.92. 7,386,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,449,977. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTSH. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

In related news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

