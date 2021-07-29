Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

JNJ stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.66. 227,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,508,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $452.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.