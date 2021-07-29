Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 167.2% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 24,571 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.05. 2,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $222.57. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87.

