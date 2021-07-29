Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,547 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $226,275,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,032,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,517 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,794,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,845,000 after acquiring an additional 345,345 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,002,000 after acquiring an additional 49,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,984,000 after acquiring an additional 201,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGIT stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $68.45. 8,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,869. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

