Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $83.41 Million Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 471,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up about 4.9% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $83,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after purchasing an additional 64,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,687,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.11. 5,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,131. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $122.45 and a 52-week high of $190.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $185.12.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

