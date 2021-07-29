Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 503.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $192.81. 132,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.67. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.43 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a market cap of $167.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

