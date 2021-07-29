Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 22.8% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,824,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,252,758,000 after buying an additional 3,867,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after buying an additional 3,464,493 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $301,006,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after buying an additional 969,215 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 125.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,184,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,114,000 after purchasing an additional 659,935 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM stock traded up $6.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.40. 64,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,244. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.31. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.08 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.25%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $290,688.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,335 shares of company stock worth $2,687,364 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.