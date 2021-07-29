Colliers Securities Weighs in on F5 Networks, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for F5 Networks in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings of $8.13 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.90. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

FFIV stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.36. The company had a trading volume of 197 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.01. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $89,890.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,996.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,215. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

