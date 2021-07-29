Colony Group LLC Boosts Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 90.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93,964 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 382,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 242,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 128,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 93,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 132.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,480,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 843,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.11.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The business had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.