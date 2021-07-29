Colony Group LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 130,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $2,766,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 942,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,337,430.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $145.12 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.54 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

