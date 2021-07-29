Colony Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,084 Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Qorvo in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $190.34 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.03 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QRVO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Qorvo from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.86.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

