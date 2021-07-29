Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Colony Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,261 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Allison Transmission worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter worth about $789,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.81. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

