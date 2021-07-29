Colony Group LLC Reduces Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Colony Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GSBD opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 96.76%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. On average, analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

