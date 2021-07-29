Columbia Asset Management Has $320,000 Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 93.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Nokia were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Nokia during the first quarter worth $38,870,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nokia by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 30,264,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462,537 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nokia by 83.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,273,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,750 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $11,792,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nokia by 166,922.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,435,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,734 shares during the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. 1,042,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,182,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.41. Nokia Co. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NOK. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Thursday, June 24th. SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

