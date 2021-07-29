Columbia Asset Management Invests $414,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 488.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $256.65. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,095. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $194.51 and a one year high of $256.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $245.82.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

