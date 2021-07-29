Columbia Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.10. 71,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,512,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.38 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

