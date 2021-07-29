Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. 2,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.36. Columbia Financial has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $18.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Compass Point raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

