Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $1,967,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 31,417 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $796,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 52,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 22,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STK traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $33.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

