Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 615.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,813 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,751,000 after acquiring an additional 76,337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 942.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 34,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Shares of COLM opened at $100.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.61. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $73.11 and a 12 month high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

