Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.43 Per Share

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $72.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.62. Commerce Bancshares has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $83.06.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 5,300 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $411,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 861,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,796,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

