Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) PT Set at €4.80 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

Shares of CBK stock opened at €5.36 ($6.30) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €6.14. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12-month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a PE ratio of -2.67.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

