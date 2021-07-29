Community Bankers Trust (ESXB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.59 million.

Shares of ESXB stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75. Community Bankers Trust has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

