Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.25 Million

Analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will announce $55.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $52.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $221.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $222.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $207.85 million, with estimates ranging from $207.00 million to $208.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CTBI stock traded down $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $39.55. 86,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,881. The stock has a market cap of $705.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a boost from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $10,615,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,530,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,387,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,849,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.