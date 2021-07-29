Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $40.08 on Thursday. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.74 and a 52-week high of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $714.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

