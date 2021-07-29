Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $84.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CommVault provides Unified Data Management solutions for high-performance data protection, universal availability and simplified management of data on complex storage networks. The CommVault QiNetix platform, based on CommVault’s Common Technology Engine, integrates Galaxy backup and recovery, snapshot management and recovery, remote replication, active data migration and archiving, e-mail compliance, enterprise service level management and reporting and storage resource management software solutions. The QiNetix unified approach is designed to allow customers to add integrate QiNetix components, at a fraction of the time, effort and money required by separate point products. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CVLT. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $75.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.19. Commvault Systems has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $339,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,938,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,057,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after buying an additional 380,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after buying an additional 316,948 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after buying an additional 278,582 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after buying an additional 195,136 shares during the period. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

