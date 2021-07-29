Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. decreased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,208,284 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 79,484 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

