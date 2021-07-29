Comparing Versus Systems (VS) and The Competition

Versus Systems (NASDAQ: VS) is one of 113 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Versus Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Versus Systems alerts:

This table compares Versus Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -387.36% -495.77% -92.51% Versus Systems Competitors -27.60% -1,835.60% -11.83%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Versus Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Versus Systems Competitors 608 2988 4531 88 2.50

Versus Systems currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 21.74%. Given Versus Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Versus Systems and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $1.39 million -$5.78 million -7.62 Versus Systems Competitors $1.06 billion -$323,608.25 30.43

Versus Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems. Versus Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Versus Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Versus Systems rivals beat Versus Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers and developers to offer prize-based matches of their games to their players in Canada and the United States. It also offers business-to-business software platform to other interactive media content creators. The Versus platform can be integrated into streaming media, TV, mobile, console, and PC games, as well as mobile apps. Versus Systems Inc. has strategic partnership with Frias Agency. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Versus Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versus Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.