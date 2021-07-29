Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) will announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61 billion. Conagra Brands posted sales of $2.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year sales of $11.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.95 billion to $11.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on CAG. Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,637,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,655,274. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

