Conflux Network Price Reaches $0.21 (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $180.72 million and $5.89 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,860.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.75 or 0.05847204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.66 or 0.01341304 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00351882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00122401 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $245.30 or 0.00615399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00347212 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.79 or 0.00267916 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 860,558,055 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

