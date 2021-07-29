Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ConforMIS, Inc. is a medical technology company which develops, manufacture and sells joint replacement implants. The Company’s iFit technology platform consists of iFit Design, iFit Printing and iFit Just-in-Time Delivery. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom. The Company serves orthopedic surgeons, hospitals and other medical facilities and patients. ConforMIS, Inc. is based in Bedford, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.46 on Monday. Conformis has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $266.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Conformis news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of Conformis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,877 shares of company stock valued at $115,236. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $2,277,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $2,583,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $50,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conformis in the first quarter worth $35,000. 41.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

