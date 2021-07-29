Connect Coin Hits One Day Volume of $31.00 (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded down 24.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Connect Coin has traded 37.9% lower against the dollar. One Connect Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $9,322.52 and approximately $31.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00037155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00100943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.22 or 0.00123399 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,912.03 or 1.00057759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00792725 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The official website for Connect Coin is connectingcoin.io . The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

